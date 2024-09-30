Published 12:59 IST, September 30th 2024
UP: FIR Filed Against SP Leader for Abducting Woman
A Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and another person have been booked for allegedly abducting a 22-year-old woman in eastern Uttar Pradesh.
Image: Freepik (Representative)
