Published 12:59 IST, September 30th 2024

UP: FIR Filed Against SP Leader for Abducting Woman

A Samajwadi Party (SP) leader and another person have been booked for allegedly abducting a 22-year-old woman in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Image: Freepik (Representative)
