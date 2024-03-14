×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated August 26th, 2023 at 14:59 IST

UP: Fire breaks out in firecracker factory in Saharanpur, 1 dead

The deceased has been identified as factory worker Prem Prakash (40) but police is yet to ascertain the cause of the fire, they added

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Representative Image
Representative Image | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read

 A fire broke out in a firecracker factory here, killing a man who worked there, police said on Saturday. Fire tenders were rushed to the site late Friday night to douse the flames, they said. The deceased has been identified as factory worker Prem Prakash (40) but police is yet to ascertain the cause of the fire, they added.

Meanwhile the owner of the factory, who allegedly did not have a license to operate a firecracker factory, is absconding since the incident, police said. Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain told PTI that fire broke out abruptly in the godown of Jai Bhavani firecracker factory at Chhajjupur village of Kailashpur under Gagalheri police station at 11 pm on Friday.

Jain said police and fire department personnel rushed to the spot after villagers informed the Gagalhedi police station about the fire. They extinguished the fire with the help of villagers, he said, adding that police was probing the cause of the fire. About 10 labourers were working in the factory, who ran outside as soon as the fire started but one labourer Prem Prakash (40) could not escape and was killed in the fire, Jain said. Police have sent the body for post-mortem, he said.

The SP also said that Anil Lamba, the owner of the factory, has been absconding since the fire. He said that as per information received by the police, the factory owner does not have a license to operate the firecracker factory. A search has been initiated for the factory owner and every aspect of the case is being investigated by the police, Jain added. 

Advertisement

Published August 26th, 2023 at 14:59 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Delhi Metro Viral Video

Delhi Metro Viral Video

a few seconds ago
Election Commission of India

SBI

a minute ago
The Telegraph

UK media muddle

3 minutes ago
Harish Salve in Republic Summit

Harish Salve on CAA

4 minutes ago
Kandy Samp Army and New York Superstar Strikers

Legends Cricket Trophy

7 minutes ago
mumbai airport

Mumbai Airport Delay

8 minutes ago
Igor Stimac

Blue Tigers eye win

11 minutes ago
Mamata Banerjee

skm HOSPITAL

12 minutes ago
Odisha FC vs Central Coast Mariners

Odisha FC's AFC Cup

14 minutes ago
Muhammad Waseem

MI Emirates’ Waseem

17 minutes ago
Do They Have Right to Refuse: Amit Shah Slams Mamata, Stalin For Opposing CAA Rules

Amit Shah on CAA

19 minutes ago
Rajasthan petrol pump strike

Petrol price cut

21 minutes ago
Sikh Community Launches Gurumukhi Language Center at Delhi University

Gurumukhi Language Center

22 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma

Most sixes in IPL

23 minutes ago
RBI on Paytm crisis

RBI impositions on Paytm

26 minutes ago
4.9 Magnitude Earthquake Rocks Japan

Earthquake in Japan

32 minutes ago
Death

Gurugram Woman Found Dead

39 minutes ago
Hardeep Singh Puri at Republic Summit 2024

Hardeep Singh Puri

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 4 Dead, 1 Injured After Vehicle Rolls Down in Gorge in Kishtwar

    India News5 hours ago

  2. Maharashtra Becomes First State to Buy Land in Kashmir, Claim Reports

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Former ED Chief Sanjay Mishra Frontrunner for Election Commissioner Post

    India News7 hours ago

  4. EC Appointment: Govt Debunks Fake ‘Notification’

    India News8 hours ago

  5. IPL 2024 Unsold XI: Strongest Playing XI of players who went unsold

    Sports 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo