Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police's STF arrested four people in connection with question paper leaks in examinations conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, it said on Sunday as PTI reported.

In a statement, the Special Task Force (STF) said the arrests were made in Lucknow on Saturday.

The arrested accused are Sharad Singh Patel and Abhishek Shukla of Lucknow, and Kamlesh Kumar Pal and Arpit Vineet of Prayagraj. A question paper, Rs 2.02 lakh in cash, nine mobile phones, two Aadhaar cards and two cars were seized from the accused, the statement said.

On March 14, the STF arrested Arun Kumar and Saurabh Shukla in this connection from Lucknow. It arrested Amit Singh from Lucknow on April 4.

A case has been registered against the accused at Manjhanpur police station under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act, the STF said.

On March 2, following reports of a paper leak, the Uttar Pradesh government cancelled the preliminary exam conducted on February 11 for the recruitment of review officers and assistant review officers.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed that the exam be conducted again within six months.