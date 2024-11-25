UP: Four injured in clashes between groups in Meerut, one held | Image: ANI

Meerut: A disagreement over a child collecting dried cow dung in a village here escalated into a violent clash between two communities, leaving four people injured, police said on Monday.

One person has been arrested in connection with the incident that occurred Sunday in the Meharmati Ganeshpur village in the Sardhana area. Cases have been filed against individuals from both sides, police said.

Inspector Pratap Singh, the officer-in-charge of the Sardhana police station, said, "The dispute began over a trivial issue involving a child collecting dried cow dung. The situation quickly spiralled into a larger confrontation." Purported videos circulating on social media show the groups hurling stones at each other with several individuals brandishing sticks, firearms, and sharp weapons.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rakesh Kumar Mishra said, "Police responded immediately and registered a case based on a complaint from the aggrieved party. Nine individuals have been named in the FIR. One of them has been arrested and sent to judicial custody," Mishra said.

Singh added that the videos that surfaced online of the incident are being analyzed to identify the suspects. Police have filed suo motu cases against the people involved in the clash.

He said that the situation in the village is under control.

According to villagers, however, the conflict began after rumours spread about a young woman being assaulted around 2 pm on Sunday.