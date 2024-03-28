×

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 13:05 IST

UP: Fresh Petition Filed in Agra Court to Declare Taj Mahal As 'Tejo Mahalaya'

A fresh petition has been filed in an Agra court in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, seeking declaration of Taj Mahal as Tejo Mahalaya, a Hindu Temple.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
UP: Fresh Petition Filed in Agra Court to Declare Taj Mahal As 'Tejo Mahalaya'
UP: Fresh Petition Filed in Agra Court to Declare Taj Mahal As 'Tejo Mahalaya' | Image:PTI/File
  • 1 min read
Agra: A fresh petition has been filed in an Agra court in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, seeking declaration of Taj Mahal as Tejo Mahalaya, a Hindu Temple. 

It further sought court directions for halting all ‘Islamic activities’ and other similar practices not suitable for the place of worship. 

The petition has been filed by Advocate Ajay Pratap Singh as the patron of Shree Bhagwan Shree Tejo Mahadev and president of Yogeshwar Shree Krishna Janmasthan Sewa Sangh Trust and Kshatriya Shaktipeeth Vikas Trust.

The matter has been listed for hearing on April 9, Tuesday, according to court officials. 

The petitioner cited various historical books to support his claim that the structure has a history predating its recognition as the Taj Mahal. 

Repeatedly, several petitions have been filed demanding the declaration of the Taj Mahal as the Shiva temple, while some have been dismissed already, several others are pending for hearing. 

Published March 28th, 2024 at 13:05 IST

