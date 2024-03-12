Updated March 12th, 2024 at 18:56 IST
UP Govt Allocates Portfolios to Newly Inducted Ministers
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Om Prakash Rajbhar has been appointed to oversee the departments of Panchayati Raj and Minority Welfare.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Isha Bhandari
UP Govt Allocates Portfolios to Newly Inducted Ministers | Image:PTI
Advertisement
New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday allocated portfolios to four recently sworn-in ministers. Among them, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) leader Om Prakash Rajbhar has been appointed to oversee the departments of Panchayati Raj and Minority Welfare.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited…
Advertisement
Published March 12th, 2024 at 18:56 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Business News3 minutes ago
Sports 6 minutes ago
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Retail inflation eases to 5.09 % in FebruaryEconomy News17 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.