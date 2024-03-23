×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 17th, 2022 at 22:04 IST

UP govt congratulates PM Modi on 8 years as Varanasi MP

The Uttar Pradesh government Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing eight years as the Member of Parliament from Varanasi.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

The Uttar Pradesh government Tuesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing eight years as the Member of Parliament from Varanasi.

Referring to Modi's Lucknow visit on Monday, the state cabinet also expressed its "heartfelt gratitude" to him for coming to the state capital, interacting with ministers and guiding them, an official spokesperson said.

"The state cabinet praised the PM for completing eight years as Varanasi MP and congratulated him for giving successful leadership to the country," an official spokesperson said here. The PM had on Monday arrived in Lucknow after his Nepal visit and held a meeting with the state cabinet. 

Advertisement

Published May 17th, 2022 at 22:04 IST

Narendra Modi

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Moscow shooting

Moscow Hall Shooting

43 minutes ago
Kate, Princess of Wales, Announces Her Treatment For Cancer: LIVE Updates

LIVE Updates

44 minutes ago
The attack followed a statement by the US Embassy in Moscow that urged Americans to avoid crowded places in the Russian capital in view of an imminent attack.

Russia Attack: US Warned

an hour ago
Bihar Board Class 12th results to be declared on March 23

Bihar Board 12th Results

an hour ago
The Moscow concert hall was reportedly set ablaze during the attack.

Moscow Firing

an hour ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton diagnosed with cancer

Kate Middleton

an hour ago
Zelenskyy

Attack on Russia

an hour ago
Kate Middleton

White House on Kate

an hour ago
cancer Kate Middleton and King Charles III

Kate Middleton Cancer

2 hours ago
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton

Kate Says She Has Cancer

2 hours ago
Kate, Princess of Wales, Announces Her Treatment For Cancer : LIVE Updates

Princess Kate Cancer

2 hours ago
Kate, Princess of Wales, Announces Her Treatment For Cancer : LIVE Updates

Princess Of Wales

3 hours ago
World C'ship of Legends

Cricket Update

3 hours ago
Legends Cricket Trophy

LCT

3 hours ago
BJP flag and symbol

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

3 hours ago
Virat Kohli

Kohli being agressive

3 hours ago
Smriti Irani Exposes Arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Smriti Irani on Kejriwal

4 hours ago
CSK

CSK beat RCB by 6 wickets

4 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. American Airlines Passenger Put in headlock For Hurling Antisemitic Slur

    World10 hours ago

  2. 'Bade Bhai': PM Modi Receives Bhutan's Highest Civilian Award | LIVE

    India News11 hours ago

  3. Rohan Gupta Quits Congress, Alleges Character Assasination

    Lok Sabha Elections11 hours ago

  4. My Life Dedicated To Nation: Kejriwal's First Reaction After Arrest

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE: Hearing Begins, ED Seeks 10-Day Custody

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo