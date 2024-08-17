Published 15:10 IST, August 17th 2024
UP Govt Didn't Do Fair Job: Mayawati Over High Court Order On Assistant Teachers' Appointment
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati welcomed Allahabad High Court's order on preparing a fresh selection list for the appointment of 69,000 assistant teachers in Uttar Pradesh.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Mayawati over High Court order on assistant teachers' appointment | Image: Freepik
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
15:10 IST, August 17th 2024