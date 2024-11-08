sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India-Canada Row | J&K Terror Attack | Middle East Conflict | Elon Musk | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • UP Govt Holds Talks With World Bank on Rs 3,903-cr Project to Boost Agri, Rural Enterprise

Published 23:45 IST, November 8th 2024

UP Govt Holds Talks With World Bank on Rs 3,903-cr Project to Boost Agri, Rural Enterprise

The Uttar Pradesh government, the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the World Bank on Friday held negotiations for the Rs 3,903 crore Uttar Pradesh Agricultural Growth and Rural Enterprise Ecosystem Strengthening project.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
CM-Yogi-in-Jharkhand
UP Govt Holds Talks With World Bank on Rs 3,903-cr Project to Boost Agri, Rural Enterprise | Image: X - BJP4Jharkhand Video Grab
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

23:45 IST, November 8th 2024