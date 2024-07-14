sb.scorecardresearch
UP Govt Plans Early Lightning Detection And Warning System

Uttar Pradesh government has planned to set up an early lightning detection and warning system to prevent casualties caused by lightning strikes especially during the monsoon season.

UP government plans to use lightning detection and warning system | Image: PTI/representative
