UP Govt's Lower Tax on Aviation Fuel to Benefit Delhi-NCR’s Second Airport in Jewar

Delhi-NCR: The significant lower Value-Added Tax (VAT) on aviation fuel in Uttar Pradesh is expected to benefit Delhi-National Capital Region's second airport in Jewar, claimed aviation industry experts.

The current airport serving Delhi-NCR, located in Gurugram, Haryana, imposes a 25% value-added tax on aviation turbine fuel. In contrast, the upcoming airport is anticipated to apply a significantly lower tax rate of approximately 1%. Given that airlines allocate 35-40% of their overall expenditure to fuel, this variance in taxation rates is expected to have a notable impact on operational costs for airlines utilizing the new airport.

Noida International Airport Ltd operates the Jewar airport.

VAT on aviation turbine fuel varies from 1% to 30% across different airports. The civil aviation ministry has been proactively urging state governments to decrease the VAT on aviation fuel. Consequently, 19 states and union territories have already implemented tax reductions within their respective regions in response to these appeals.

The Uttar Pradesh government reduced the VAT on ATF in the state to 1% from 21% in 2022.

The first phase of the Noida International Airport is expected to be operational by the end of 2024, with one runway, and one terminal having the capacity to handle traffic of 12 million passengers annually.

The airport is about 72 km from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, 52 km from Noida, and 130 km from Agra.

The airport has generated significant attention from both domestic and international airlines, with India's largest carrier, IndiGo, set to be the inaugural airline for the facility. Notably, Akasa Air has recently declared its intention to station its aircraft at Jewar, utilizing the airport as a hub for both domestic and international flights.