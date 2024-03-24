UP: Gunshots Fired After Clash Breaks Out Between Two Groups At Bareilly Hotel | Image: X

Sailani: A firing incident was reported when two groups clashed with each other in Bareilly's Sailani on Saturday night, spreading panic and unrest in the locality.

According to reports, the firing took place at Abu Hotel in Sailani. Tausif Ali, resident of Ejaznagar Gautiya of Baradari, claimed that at on Saturday night he was having dinner at Abu Hotel located in the Tourist Market. During which Chak Mehmood's Armaan, Shoaib and his two associates abused each other in the hotel.

When he protested, he was thrashed by the group. During this time, when people tried to intervene, Arman took out a pistol and fired several rounds. However, Ali narrowly escaped unhurt.

Upon hearing the firing shots, panic was spread in the locality and a huge rush prevailed in the busy market area.

Taking cognizance of the viral video confirming incident, Baradari Police registered an FIR against 4 persons. Further investigation into the matter has been launched.