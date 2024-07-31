sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Puja Khedkar | US Elections 2024 | Ismail Haniyeh | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Paris Olympics | Kerala Landslides |

Published 16:20 IST, July 31st 2024

UP: Helper at Mathura's Shri Giriraj Temple Flees With Over Rs 1 Crore Donation; Probe On

The temple manager lodged a police complaint in this regard. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Triguna Bisen said the case is of Giriraj temple of Govardhan.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Helper at Mathura's Shri Giriraj temple flees with over Rs 1 crore donation
Helper at Mathura's Shri Giriraj temple flees with over Rs 1 crore donation | Image: Shutterstock / Representative
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

16:20 IST, July 31st 2024