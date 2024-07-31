Published 16:20 IST, July 31st 2024
UP: Helper at Mathura's Shri Giriraj Temple Flees With Over Rs 1 Crore Donation; Probe On
The temple manager lodged a police complaint in this regard. Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Triguna Bisen said the case is of Giriraj temple of Govardhan.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Digital Desk
Helper at Mathura's Shri Giriraj temple flees with over Rs 1 crore donation | Image: Shutterstock / Representative
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
16:20 IST, July 31st 2024