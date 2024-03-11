×

March 11th, 2024 at 15:15 IST

UP: High-Tension Wire Falls on Bus Enroute Ghazipur, Many Suffer Electric Shock

In a shocking incident, a 11,000 volt power electric line fell on a bus enroute Mahahar Dham in Ghazipur.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
UP: High-Tension Wire Falls on Bus Enroute Ghazipur, Many Feared Electrocuted
UP: High-Tension Wire Falls on Bus Enroute Ghazipur, Many Feared Electrocuted | Image:Republic
Ghazipur: In a shocking incident, a 11,000 volt power electric line fell on a bus enroute Mahahar Dham under Madrah Police limits in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. According to reports, several passengers sustained injuries due electric shock. However, there are no official confirmation regarding number of people sustaining injuries during the incident.  

This is breaking news. More details to follow. 

March 11th, 2024 at 15:14 IST

