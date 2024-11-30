UP Horror: Farmer Killed in Azamgarh; Face Mutilated, Headless Body Found in Farm

Azamgarh: A farmer in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh was shot dead while he was ploughing his field on Friday evening; the 50-year-old farmer's face was further mutilated by a spade and his headless body was found in the farm, triggering an investigation in the Azamgarh Murder.

UP Horror: Farmer Shot Dead, Face Mutilated with a Spade

The incident happened in the Nawali village of Kaptanganj Thana area where the 50-year-old farmer Sunil Rai, a resident of Devhata village was shot dead by an unknown person while he was ploughing his field. He was working when a gunshot was fired and it hit his chest, killing him instantly. He fell off the tractor and his face was mutilated by a spade.

Azamgarh Farmer Killed, Headless Body Found in the Field

The farmer was not just shot dead, his face was mutilated by a spade and his head was then cut off from his body. The headless body of the farmer was found in the field triggering chaos in the village; the police was informed and a case has been registered against unknown persons.

Case Registered, Police Investigation Underway