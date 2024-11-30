Published 11:43 IST, November 30th 2024
UP Horror: Farmer Killed in Azamgarh; Face Mutilated, Headless Body Found in Farm
In a horrific incident in UP's Azamgarh, a farmer was shot dead, his face was mutilated by a spade and his headless body was found in a field.
- India News
- 2 min read
Azamgarh: A farmer in Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh was shot dead while he was ploughing his field on Friday evening; the 50-year-old farmer's face was further mutilated by a spade and his headless body was found in the farm, triggering an investigation in the Azamgarh Murder.
UP Horror: Farmer Shot Dead, Face Mutilated with a Spade
The incident happened in the Nawali village of Kaptanganj Thana area where the 50-year-old farmer Sunil Rai, a resident of Devhata village was shot dead by an unknown person while he was ploughing his field. He was working when a gunshot was fired and it hit his chest, killing him instantly. He fell off the tractor and his face was mutilated by a spade.
Azamgarh Farmer Killed, Headless Body Found in the Field
The farmer was not just shot dead, his face was mutilated by a spade and his head was then cut off from his body. The headless body of the farmer was found in the field triggering chaos in the village; the police was informed and a case has been registered against unknown persons.
Case Registered, Police Investigation Underway
Azamgarh (RA) SP Chirag Jain has said that the police is currently investigating the murder of the farmer and is looking into possible proofs to catch hold of those responsible for this gruesome killing of the farmer. CCTV footages or nearby areas are being analysed and three teams have been formed for the arrest of the accused in the case. The family has registered a case but has not yet held anyone responsible for this act.
