UP Horror: Madrassa Manager, Teacher Sexually Abuse 14-Year-Old Girl; Arrested
A manager and a teacher of a madrassa have been arrested here on charges of sexually abusing a 14-year-old girl student.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
UP Horror: Madrassa Manager, Teacher Arrested for sexually abusing 14-year-old girl | Image: Freepik
15:03 IST, November 11th 2024