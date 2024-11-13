Published 11:33 IST, November 13th 2024
UP Horror: Man Kills Wife Over Dowry in Maharajganj, Sentenced to Life Imprisonment
A court in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district sentenced a man to life imprisonment after holding him guilty of murdering his wife three years ago
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Man Kills Wife Over Dowry in Maharajganj UP | Image: Pixabay/Representative
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
11:33 IST, November 13th 2024