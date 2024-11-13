sb.scorecardresearch
  • UP Horror: Man Kills Wife Over Dowry in Maharajganj, Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

Published 11:33 IST, November 13th 2024

UP Horror: Man Kills Wife Over Dowry in Maharajganj, Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district sentenced a man to life imprisonment after holding him guilty of murdering his wife three years ago

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Man Kills Wife Over Dowry in Maharajganj UP
Man Kills Wife Over Dowry in Maharajganj UP | Image: Pixabay/Representative
11:33 IST, November 13th 2024