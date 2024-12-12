UP: Idols Found Damaged in a Temple in Ballia, Probe On

sb.scorecardresearch
Published 20:07 IST, December 12th 2024

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Ballia (UP): Police are probing the case of two idols being found damaged inside a temple here on Thursday, officials said.

The incident occurred late Wednesday night, they said.

The next morning, the villagers found that the lock at the temple gate was also broken and Rs 1,200 had also been stolen, they said.

Based on the complaint filed by Munna Singh, a resident, the police have registered a case under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Further investigation is underway, Station House Officer (SHO) Akhilesh Pandey said.

With PTI Inputs

