Lucknow: A woman named Imrana, also known as 'Imrana Baba,' was arrested by UP police STF on Saturday from her home in Prempuri, Shamli district. The arrest followed an investigation into her alleged involvement in ordering improvised explosive devices (IEDs) worth Rs 50,000 from a man named Javed Shaikh. Shaikh was arrested the previous day, and during interrogation, he revealed Imrana's role in the transaction.

Imrana, a 45-year-old ‘occultist’ residing in Banti Khera village, had reportedly commissioned the bombs from Shaikh and paid him Rs 10,000 in advance. She was said to be planning to use the explosives to create unrest in protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Authorities believe she had connections to radical groups and was actively involved in the production and distribution of bombs.

History of Involvement in Riots and Unrest, Including 2013 Muzaffarnagar

According to police sources, Imrana had a history of involvement in such activities. In 2013, during the Muzaffarnagar riots, she had allegedly ordered over 200 explosives, some of which were used in the violence. It is also claimed that she stored and later disposed of explosives in the nearby Kaali River.

Imrana's arrest has raised concerns about a potential terrorist conspiracy. The police, along with the Special Task Force (STF) and the Intelligence Bureau (IB), are conducting a thorough interrogation to uncover more details about her associates and their objectives.

Bombs and Meds: Imrana's Alleged Explosive Connections Date Back to 2009

Media reports citing authorities added that Imrana had been in contact with Zarif Ahmed, the father of Javed Shaikh, since 2009. Ahmed, a traditional Muslim doctor (Hakeem), had provided Imrana with medication and had connections to her activities involving explosives. It is alleged that she had requested explosives from Shaikh as far back as 2009.

During the interrogation, Imrana's daughter, Rukhsar, alleged that they had handed her over to the police. However, authorities are focusing on gathering more evidence to understand the full extent of Imrana's involvement and the potential threat posed by her connections.

Senior officials, including Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abhishek Singh and STF Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Brijesh Singh, also added to the importance of thoroughly investigating Imrana's connections and activities to prevent any further incidents of violence or unrest.