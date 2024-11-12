sb.scorecardresearch
Published 11:16 IST, November 12th 2024

UP: Jeweller Kills Four Members of His Family, Attempts Suicide

A jeweller allegedly killed his wife, two daughters and a son here by feeding them some poisonous substance

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
UP: Jeweller kills four members of his family, attempts suicide | Image: PTI
