Published 15:26 IST, August 12th 2024
UP: Judge On Leave, Hearing In Sanjay Singh's 2001 Case Deferred
Hearing against Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh in an over two-decade-old case could not take place on Monday as the special judge of the MP-MLA court here was on leave.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
UP: Judge On Leave, Hearing In Sanjay Singh's 2001 Case Deferred | Image: representative
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
15:26 IST, August 12th 2024