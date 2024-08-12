sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:26 IST, August 12th 2024

UP: Judge On Leave, Hearing In Sanjay Singh's 2001 Case Deferred

Hearing against Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh in an over two-decade-old case could not take place on Monday as the special judge of the MP-MLA court here was on leave.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
UP: Judge On Leave, Hearing In Sanjay Singh's 2001 Case Deferred | Image: representative
