Advertisement

Prayagraj: The Uttar Pradesh police have booked a man for allegedly posting a doctored photo of Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav and his wife MP Dimple Yadav showing them paying tributes to slain gangster Atiq Ahmed at his grave. A case has been registered by the police at Georgetown police station and the probe has been initiated.

The accused has been identified as Manoj Srivastava. The police are taking further legal action in the matter.

Advertisement

Police are probing the matter

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Colonelganj, Rajeev Yadav said that the case was registered against a man identified as Manoj Srivastava at the Georgetown police station under sections 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the IPC and 67 of the IT Act, reports news agency PTI.

Advertisement

The case was based on a complaint filed by a local SP leader, Sandeep Yadav.

The complainant alleged that the original photo was of the SP chief and his wife paying tributes at the 'samadhi' of his father Mulayam Singh Yadav but Srivastava doctored it to show the couple at the grave of the gangster-turned-politician.

Advertisement

Sandeep Yadav also alleged that Srivastava has been continuously making indecent remarks against Akhilesh Yadav and Dimple Yadav.