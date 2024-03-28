×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 28th, 2024 at 20:40 IST

UP: Man Burned Alive By In-Laws in Mathura, Probe On

A 22-year-old man was burned alive here, allegedly by a group of men from his in-laws' side on Thursday, police said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
UP: Man Burned Alive By In-Laws in Mathura, Probe On
UP: Man Burned Alive By In-Laws in Mathura, Probe On | Image:Shutterstock/Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mathura: A 22-year-old man was burned alive here, allegedly by a group of men from his in-laws' side on Thursday, police said. Superintendent of Police Arvind Kumar said the victim, Vijay, was travelling on a bike with his father Papu when he was set on fire.

According to a complaint filed by Vijay’s father, some of his son's in-laws stopped their bike mid-way, pulled him aside, and beat him up, the SP said.

Advertisement

"The men threw some liquid over him and set him on fire," he said.

Papu along with some locals rushed Vijay to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, Kumar said.

Advertisement

Vijay had gotten married over a year ago and had an estranged relationship with his in-laws, he said.

The police have lodged an FIR under the charge of murder against four people, he said.

Advertisement

"The body has been sent for post mortem investigation. We are trying to identify the accused involved in the incident and they will be arrested soon,” the officer added. 

Advertisement

Published March 28th, 2024 at 20:40 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Testament: The Story of Moses

Is Testament Accurate?

a few seconds ago
RR vs DC

IPL 2024, RR vs DC Live

a minute ago
Rape Case

5 Year Old Raped & Killed

a minute ago
Chauffeur

CARS24 driver-on-demand

4 minutes ago
BREAKING: Mukhtar Ansari Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted to Hospital in Serious Condition

Mukhtar Ansari

6 minutes ago
A still from Amar Singh Chamkila

Parineeti On Chamkila

6 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Mukhtar ansari

6 minutes ago
Mukhtar Ansari Sentenced to Life Imprisonment in 1990 Arms Licence Case | Live

Mukhtar Ansari

9 minutes ago
Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar

India News LIVE

10 minutes ago
The Swiss Parliament is considering a limited pilot programme for legalised cocaine. Image for representational purposes only.

Four held with mephedrone

13 minutes ago
ED Attack case: Shahjahan Sheikh Sent to Judicial Remand Till April 9

Shajahan Sheikh

15 minutes ago
Manipur

Working Day on Easter

15 minutes ago
Eknath Shinde

Shiv Sena

19 minutes ago
Inflation and growth

Core sector growth

20 minutes ago
CUET

UGC JEE-like exams

22 minutes ago
Death

Jharkhand fire incident

23 minutes ago
UP: Man Burned Alive By In-Laws in Mathura, Probe On

Man Burned Alive

24 minutes ago
Diljit Dosanjh

Diljit As Chamkila

28 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RPF saves passenger’s life who fell while trying to board running train

    India News10 hours ago

  2. Indian-Origin Doctor Faces Legal Battle, Musk Comes to Her Rescue

    World11 hours ago

  3. ED Issues Fresh Summons to Congress Leader Harak Singh Rawat

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Aadujeevitham: Prabhas Wishes Luck To His Salaar Co-star Prithviraj

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  5. 'We Are Ending Toll' : Nitin Gadkari on Satellite-Based Toll System

    India News21 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo