English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 15:13 IST

UP: Man’s Charred Body Found Inside Burnt Car

A man’s charred body was found inside a burnt car on Farah Parkham road here on Monday, police said.

Digital Desk
Death
UP: Man’s Charred Body Found Inside Burnt Car | Image:UNSPLASH
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Mathura: A man’s charred body was found inside a burnt car on Farah Parkham road here on Monday, police said.

Additional SP (City) Arvind Kumar said as per the registration number of the car, the owner is from Agra.

Advertisement

“It is not clear whether it was accidental or someone deliberately did this,” he said.

The victim’s family members are being contacted and more information will be revealed after interacting with them, police said.

Advertisement

A forensic team has collected the required evidence from the spot and the body has been sent for the post-mortem, they said.

A detailed probe is underway, police said. (With inputs from PTI) 

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 15:13 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

15 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

15 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

18 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

a day ago
Ranbir Kapoo, Vicky Kaushal

Ranbir-Alia At SLB's Bash

a day ago
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Suits Up

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik Poses Outside Gym

2 days ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Rao In Co-Ord Set

2 days ago
Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Caught On Camera

2 days ago
Chitragandha

Chitragandha's Denim Chic

2 days ago
Sivakarthikeyan

Siva Visits VIT College

2 days ago
Nayanthara

Nayanthara's Skin Routine

2 days ago
Aparshakti Khurana

Aparshakti At Airport

2 days ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya's yoga session

2 days ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin meets special fan

2 days ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam In Monochrome

2 days ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi's Airport Look

2 days ago
Zeenat Aman

Zeenat Looks Elegant

2 days ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kerala State Lottery Result: WIN WIN W-758 Monday Lucky Draw OUT

    Info12 minutes ago

  2. Sandeshkhali: Fresh FIR Filed Against Shahjahan After HC Pulls Up Mamata

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. LIVE: TMC MPs Raises Voter ID, Chopra ‘Tragedy’ Issues at ECI Office

    India News14 minutes ago

  4. Singhbhum MP Geeta Koda Joins BJP After Quitting Congress

    Lok Sabha Elections15 minutes ago

  5. Hema Malini Starrer Dream Girl Producer Inder Raj Bahl Dies At 92

    Entertainment15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo