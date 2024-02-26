Updated February 26th, 2024 at 15:13 IST
UP: Man’s Charred Body Found Inside Burnt Car
A man’s charred body was found inside a burnt car on Farah Parkham road here on Monday, police said.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Mathura: A man’s charred body was found inside a burnt car on Farah Parkham road here on Monday, police said.
Additional SP (City) Arvind Kumar said as per the registration number of the car, the owner is from Agra.
Advertisement
“It is not clear whether it was accidental or someone deliberately did this,” he said.
The victim’s family members are being contacted and more information will be revealed after interacting with them, police said.
Advertisement
A forensic team has collected the required evidence from the spot and the body has been sent for the post-mortem, they said.
A detailed probe is underway, police said. (With inputs from PTI)
Advertisement
Published February 26th, 2024 at 15:13 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.