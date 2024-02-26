Advertisement

Mathura: A man’s charred body was found inside a burnt car on Farah Parkham road here on Monday, police said.

Additional SP (City) Arvind Kumar said as per the registration number of the car, the owner is from Agra.

“It is not clear whether it was accidental or someone deliberately did this,” he said.

The victim’s family members are being contacted and more information will be revealed after interacting with them, police said.

A forensic team has collected the required evidence from the spot and the body has been sent for the post-mortem, they said.

A detailed probe is underway, police said. (With inputs from PTI)