UP: Man Fires at Teen Student, Kills Self in Sambhal

Sambhal: A 25-year-old man shot at a woman undergraduate student before turning the gun on himself in the Asmoli area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Saturday.

The injured student (18) is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Bishnoi said, "One Gaurav from Amroha called the woman -- a BSc student -- and shot at her. He then fatally shot himself with the same gun at the spot." "The motive behind the attack is under investigation," he added.

The teen's mother said the student told her that she would return home by 1 pm. "I just found out that someone shot at her." A forensic team was called to examine the crime scene. A pistol and two empty bullet casings were recovered, the police said.