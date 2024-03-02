Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 17:35 IST
UP: Man Found Hanging from School Gate in Pratapgarh, Wife and Children Missing
The body of a man was found hanging from the gate of a school in Narharpur village, the police said on Saturday.
Pratapgarh: Under suspicious conditions, the body of a man was found hanging from the gate of a school in Narharpur village, the police said on Saturday.
The man’s wife and children have been missing since the incident, said the officials adding that a search has been launched.
Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Durgesh Kumar Singh said the dead body of a man was found hanging from the door of Janta Junior High School in Narharpur village of Raniganj police station area.
Prakash (38), the victim, lived in a rented room in the village with his wife and children, the ASP said.
The body has been sent for post-mortem and investigations have started, the officer said.
