Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 17:35 IST

UP: Man Found Hanging from School Gate in Pratapgarh, Wife and Children Missing

The body of a man was found hanging from the gate of a school in Narharpur village, the police said on Saturday.

Pratapgarh: Under suspicious conditions, the body of a man was found hanging from the gate of a school in Narharpur village, the police said on Saturday.

The man’s wife and children have been missing since the incident, said the officials adding that a search has been launched.  

Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Durgesh Kumar Singh said the dead body of a man was found hanging from the door of Janta Junior High School in Narharpur village of Raniganj police station area.

Prakash (38), the victim, lived in a rented room in the village with his wife and children, the ASP said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and investigations have started, the officer said. 

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 17:35 IST

