UP Man Kills Aunt By Crushing Her With Grinding Stone in Sultanpur | Image: PTI

Sultanpur: In a horrific incident, a 25-year-old man allegedly killed his aunt by crushing her using a grinding stone and stabbing her with a knife, police said here on Saturday.

The accused was arrested on Friday evening, and the body of the deceased was sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

The deceased's husband, who reached home after the incident, filed a murder case against his nephew Arif in the Kadipur police station, following which the accused was arrested.

According to police, Altaf's wife Sufina (30) was alone in the house on Friday afternoon when she was stabbed with a knife and crushed using a 'sil-batta' (grinding stone).

Police said Sufina was lying dead on the ground soaked in blood when Altaf reached home.

Altaf alleged that Arif's intentions were "not good" towards his wife. When Altaf returned home, his nephew was allegedly running out of the house with a knife.

Superintendent of Police Somen Burma said that the woman was murdered in on Friday. A case has been registered against Arif based on the complaint lodged by the deceased's husband.

(With inputs from PTI)

