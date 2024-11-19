sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra Bitcoin Bomb | Manipur Unrest | Donald Trump | Middle East Tensions | G20 Summit | Air Pollution |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • UP Man Kills Sister-In-Law, Infant Niece After Brother Refuses Rs 30,000

Published 23:44 IST, November 19th 2024

UP Man Kills Sister-In-Law, Infant Niece After Brother Refuses Rs 30,000

A shocking double murder took place in Ghaziabad, where a 23-year-old man strangled his sister-in-law and her three-month-old daughter at their home.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
UP Man Kills Sister-In-Law, Infant Niece After Brother Refuses Rs 30,000
UP Man Kills Sister-In-Law, Infant Niece After Brother Refuses Rs 30,000 | Image: X/Representative
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

23:44 IST, November 19th 2024