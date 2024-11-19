Published 23:44 IST, November 19th 2024
UP Man Kills Sister-In-Law, Infant Niece After Brother Refuses Rs 30,000
A shocking double murder took place in Ghaziabad, where a 23-year-old man strangled his sister-in-law and her three-month-old daughter at their home.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
UP Man Kills Sister-In-Law, Infant Niece After Brother Refuses Rs 30,000 | Image: X/Representative
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
23:44 IST, November 19th 2024