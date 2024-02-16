Updated February 16th, 2024 at 14:42 IST
UP Man Walks on Road With Wife's Severed Head, Held
Barabanki: In a disturbing incident, a man was seen walking on a busy road with his wife's severed head on Thursday.
Images captured by onlookers revealed Anil, a Barabanki mason, was clutching a knife in one hand and the head in another.
Although they had been living apart for eight years, he was married to the victim. According to the authorities, he decapitated her because he thought she was having an adulterous affair. They are parents of two kids.
In a related incident that was reported on Wednesday, a 40-year-old West Bengal man was spotted next to a bus stop holding his wife's severed head. The accused, Goutam Guchhait, allegedly decapitated his spouse due to issues with family.
Published February 16th, 2024 at 14:42 IST
