Updated January 26th, 2024 at 20:00 IST

UP Man Strangles 3-Month-Old Daughter To Death As He Didn't Want More Children, Arrested

 A 35-year-old man Gulsher in Sathedi village of Uttar Pradesh has been accused of allegedly strangling his three-month-old daughter to death.

Digital Desk
UP Man Strangles 3-Month-Old Daughter To Death As He Didn't Want More Children, Arrested | Image:PTI
Sathedi: A 35-year-old man Gulsher in Sathedi village of Uttar Pradesh has been accused of allegedly strangling his three-month-old daughter to death, driven by his desire to avoid having more children. 

Sajida, the second wife of the accused, had filed a complaint stating that Gulsher, who had been married to his first wife for 17 years with five children from that marriage, married Sajida about a year ago. The couple welcomed a daughter three months ago.

According to Sajida, her husband harbored a strong aversion to having any children from their marriage, leading him to commit the tragic act of killing their infant daughter.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjay Kumar has confirmed the arrest of Gulsher, and a case has been registered against him under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The body of the deceased infant has been sent for post-mortem examination as part of the ongoing investigation.

Man kills baby born to daughter out of wedlock 

A man in Trichy, on Thursday, allegedly killed a new born baby born out of wedlock to his daughter. 

The Vaiyampatti police said L Maria Jacob, of Karunkulam near Mannaparai allegedly threw the one-week-old baby boy into a well. 

 

Published January 26th, 2024 at 20:00 IST

