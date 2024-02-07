UP Man Throws Acid on Wife During Fight, Also Injures Her Aunt

A UP man has been arrested after throwing acid on his wife, her aunt. Image for representative purposes only. | Image: PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR, UTTAR PRADESH: An Uttar Pradesh man, on Wednesday, threw acid on his wife, also injuring her aunt who was seated beside the wife. The incident occurred in Dalhera village under the Shahpur police station limits. According to Circle Officer Gajendra Pal Singh, the accused, Anuj Sharma, married the victim, Parul Sharma, in 2023 but only a few months later, Parul elected to move back to live with her parents following a dispute with her husband.

According to a PTI report quoting the CO, Parul, on Tuesday, had returned to her in-laws' house on Tuesday with her maternal aunt Payal. Following this, she had another fight with her husband in the morning. It was after this fight that Anuj threw acid on his wife and her aunt Payal became collateral damage as she suffered burns during the incident.

Parul and her aunt were subsequently taken to a nearby hospital for treatment after the incident.

A case has now been registered against the accused under the Indian Penal Code and he has been arrested.

With inputs from PTI.