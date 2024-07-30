Published 19:42 IST, July 30th 2024
UP Minister’s Son And Daughter-in-Law Meet With Accident On Lucknow-Agra Expressway
UP Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi’s son and daughter-in-law met with an accident on Lucknow-Agra expressway in Kannauj as their Mercedes rammed into a divider
Reported by: Digital Desk
UP Minister's son and daughter-in-law met with an accident on Lucknow-Agra expressway | Image: X
