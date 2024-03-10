Advertisement

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested Muslim Personal Law Board of India State President Hafiz Noor Ahmed Raza Azhari in Pilibhit after his 'objectional' remarks over the Yogi Adityanath government's action against illegal madrassas. Two days back, Azhari took to social media and said that the present government is targeting mosques and madrassas sometimes in order to demolish them. The government is scaring the people of a community in the name of madrasas and mosques as they do not want people to study in Madrasas, the Muslim leader further stated, according to reports.

Last year, the UP police had filed an FIR against Azhari after he blamed the UP CM over the murders of Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf in broad daylight. Soon after the twin murders, the police claimed that Azhari had taken to social media and allegedly said that Yogi Aditynath's hand was behind the shooting of Atiq and Ashraf.

Based on Azhari's tweet, a complaint was registered against Azhari for spreading hatred between two communities under the IT Act. Azhari further claimed in the video that a specific community was being targeted in states ruled by the BJP. Azhari alleged that Atiq was shot dead under the orders of Yogi Aditynath, adding that Atiq was also an MP and MLA apart from being a criminal and only the court had the right to punish him.