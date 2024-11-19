Published 15:53 IST, November 19th 2024
UP NCR Schools Shift to Online Classes Amid Rising Air Pollution
Schools in all eight western UP districts of the NCR will conduct online classes due to rising air pollution, officials announced on Tuesday.
All schools in UP's NCR districts go online amid rising pollution | Image: Shutterstock
