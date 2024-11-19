sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:53 IST, November 19th 2024

UP NCR Schools Shift to Online Classes Amid Rising Air Pollution

Schools in all eight western UP districts of the NCR will conduct online classes due to rising air pollution, officials announced on Tuesday.

Reported by: Digital Desk
delhi 10th and 12th schools closed due to pollution
All schools in UP's NCR districts go online amid rising pollution | Image: Shutterstock
15:53 IST, November 19th 2024