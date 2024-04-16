Advertisement

Mathura, Jun 12 (PTI) Over a dozen people were injured when the bus in which they were travelling overturned near Khamni village here on Sunday evening, police said.

The passengers were on their way to perform Govardhan parikrama here, they said. The driver of the speeding bus lost control of the vehicle while trying to dodge stray cattle on the road. The vehicle hit the divider and overturned, Deputy Superintendent of Police Dharmendra Singh Chauhan said.

Advertisement

The injured have been hospitalised, he said. PTI COR RHL