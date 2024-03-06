Advertisement

UP Paper Leak: Days after Uttar Pradesh chief minister promised zero-tolerance towards the ones involved in the Uttar Pradesh Police recruitment paper leak case, the chairperson of Recruitment Board, Renuka Mishra has been removed from the post.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday, March 5, appointed Rajeev Krishna as the chairperson of Recruitment and Promotion Board.



More than 48 lakh candidates had participated in more than 60,000 constable recruitment posts in Uttar Pradesh. The exam was cancelled after the paper was leaked.

(This is a breaking copy)