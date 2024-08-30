Published 15:07 IST, August 30th 2024
UP: Police Busts Fake Call Centre, 4 Held for Duping People
Police have busted a fake call centre and arrested four men for allegedly duping people by selling them fake “trading software” here, an official said on Friday
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Police have busted a fake call centre and arrested four men for allegedly duping people by selling them fake “trading software” here, an official said on Friday | Image: Representative
- Listen to this article
- 1 min read
Advertisement
15:07 IST, August 30th 2024