Bareilly: A Uttar Pradesh police constable in Bareilly allegedly shot himself in the head on Friday at his residence. The incident occurred at night after he returned to his residence from his duty. The deceased has been identified as Arun Yadav, a resident of Amroha district. The body of the deceased police constable has been shifted to a mortuary for postmortem and further legal action is being taken.

It is being said that Arun Yadav had been on duty at Gularia Gauri Shankar Temple in the Sirauli area till the evening. He later returned to his room after his duty was over.

Police believe that Yadav shot himself due to family reasons

Reports suggest that Yadav switched off his mobile phone after returning from his duty and shot himself.

A police official said, hearing the sound of gunfire, police and locals rushed to his room and found Yadav lying injured in a pool of blood. He was taken to a nearby hospital and then to the district hospital where he succumbed.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Manush Pareek and other officials reached Sirauli police station and analysed Yadav's mobile phone. They also spoke to his colleagues to ascertain the possible reasons behind his suspected suicide.

Senior Superintendent of Police Ghule Sushil Chandrabhan said efforts are underway to ascertain the reasons behind Yadav's suicide. His family is being contacted and his call details are being checked.