UP Police Lodges Case After Woman Judge Claims Receiving Threat Letter

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh police lodged a case after a woman judge claimed that she had received a letter threatening her.

Last year, the woman judge alleged that she had been sexually harassed by a district judge.

The judge alleged months later that the she has received a threat letter. In her complaint to the police, the judge claimed that the sexual harassment allegations could be the cause behind the death threat letter.

She stated that the sexual harassment case remains pending Paryagraj High Court.

The judge urged the police to check CCTV footage of the post-office from where the letter was sent. The judge stated that the name, phone number and address on the envelope might be fake.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and further legal action was being taken, taking note of judge's complaint SHO Kotwali Nagar Anoopr Dubey confirmed.

CCTV footage will be scanned in a effort to nab the accused.



