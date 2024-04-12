×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2023 at 15:45 IST

UP police reach Gujarat's Sabarmati jail for mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed

A team from Uttar Pradesh police reached Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Sunday for mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, who has been lodged here since June 2019, an official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: PTI | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A team from Uttar Pradesh police reached Sabarmati Central Jail in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Sunday for mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, who has been lodged here since June 2019, an official said.

According to sources, the Uttar Pradesh police had arrived here most likely to take Ahmed, who is a key accused in a high-profile killing that took place in February, to their state.

"The Uttar Pradesh police are at Sabarmati central jail for convict Atiq Ahmed," said Superintendent of Police (Sabarmati Jail) JS Chavda.

UP police are yet to submit official papers to Gujarat police, Chavda added.

Ahmed is the main accused in the 2005 murder case of the then BSP MLA Raju Pal, and was recently booked after Umesh Pal, a key witness in the case, was shot dead in Prayagraj in UP on February 24.

Ahmed has been lodged in Sabarmati jail since June 2019, after the Supreme Court had in April that year directed he be shifted to a high-security jail in Gujarat after he was accused of orchestrating the kidnapping and assault of a businessman while in jail.

Earlier this month, Ahmed had moved the Supreme Court for protection, claiming he and his family have been falsely "roped in" as accused in the Umesh Pal murder case and the Uttar Pradesh police may kill him in a fake encounter.

In his plea, Ahmed had claimed the Uttar Pradesh police were likely to seek his transit remand to take him from Ahmedabad to Prayagraj and he "genuinely apprehends that he may be eliminated during this transit period".

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2023 at 15:45 IST

Business

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee At Wedding Bash

4 minutes ago
MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

Advisory for Iran, Israel

4 minutes ago
Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten On Motherhood

5 minutes ago
Apple considers integrating Google's Gemini AI engine into the iPhone,

OpenAI GPT-4 Turbo

5 minutes ago
Gaami

Gaami On OTT

7 minutes ago
Payal Kapadia

Who Is Payal Kapadia?

7 minutes ago
Pakistan PM

PAKISTAN PM

9 minutes ago
Post chemotherapy, woman told she was misdiagnosed with cancer

Misdiagnosed With Cancer

11 minutes ago
Indian lost to Australia

India lose to Australia

11 minutes ago
China Says Great Positive Progress Made To Resolve Border Row With India

China Says Great Positive

15 minutes ago
LSG vs DC

LSG vs DC live blog

19 minutes ago
Players prior to the Trails for selecting Team India Tent Pegging

National Tent Pegging

20 minutes ago
USA vs Canada

USA vs Canada

21 minutes ago
Despite growth, UK manufacturing faces challenges with declining staffing levels and rising input costs, prompting price hikes.

IIP grows 5.7% in Feb

23 minutes ago
Dollar Hits 5-Month Low as US Inflation Cools in November

Retail inflation

28 minutes ago
Block printing in India

Block Printing History

37 minutes ago
BRS leader K Kavitha

K Kavitha

37 minutes ago
accident

bus overturns

40 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nepal Alarmed by China's Border Encroachments

    Defence4 hours ago

  2. NIA Arrests Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Mastermind, Bomber From Bengal

    India News5 hours ago

  3. Conspiracy to Impose President's Rule in Delhi, Alleges Atishi

    India News7 hours ago

  4. Mother's Lover Rapes Her Minor Kids, She Tortures Them to Hide Assault

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Emotional Hardik Pandya hugs Virat Kohli - See Images

    Sports 10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo