Published 23:03 IST, July 14th 2024

UP: Police Team Sent To Control Drunk Wedding Procession Revellers Attacked, 11 Arrested

Police have arrested 11 people in connection to the incident that happened during a wedding procession that had come from Chaubepur of Varanasi to Mahjuda village on Saturday, the officials said.

UP Police have arrested 11 people in connection to the incident.
UP Police have arrested 11 people in connection to the incident. | Image: PTI/representative
