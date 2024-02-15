English
Updated April 11th, 2022 at 20:49 IST

UP power dept worker ends life after boss asks him to 'send wife for night'

Press Trust Of India
Lakhimpur Kheri, Apr 11 (PTI) A UP power corporation worker died after setting himself on fire outside the house of an engineer who had allegedly asked him to "send his wife for a night", police said on Monday.

According to the FIR filed with police, Junior Engineer Nagendra Sharma had also asked lineman Gokul (42) to pay him Rs 1 lakh for a transfer he was seeking.

The JE and another lineman, Jagatpal, have been suspended.

Before taking the step on Saturday night at Hydle Colony in Pallia, Gokul made a video levelling the allegations.

According to the FIR lodged by his wife Rajkumari, the JE demanded Rs 1 lakh and asked her husband to send her to him for a night for a transfer to Pallia.

Gokul was earlier posted at Manhgapur under the Pallia substation and transferred to Aliganj a few weeks ago.

The victim was rushed to a Lakhimpur hospital and later to Lucknow, where to died on Sunday.

Before his death, the video in which he levelled the allegations against the JE surfaced on social media.

The victim’s wife in her complaint held the JE and Jagatpal responsible for the tragedy.

Taking cognisance of the video, District Magistrate Mahendra Bahadur Singh recommended the suspension of the junior engineer and Jagatpal.

A departmental inquiry into the case by a three-member panel has been ordered. The panel will submit its report within a week for further action.

Superintendent of Police Sanjiv Suman said an FIR has been lodged against the junior engineer and the lineman.

He said the video statement of the victim before his death and the departmental inquiry will be taken into account during the police probe. PTI COR ABN RDK

Published April 11th, 2022 at 20:49 IST

