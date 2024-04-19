UP: Principal Caught Red-Handed Getting Facial In School, Bites Teacher Who Found Her in Act | Image:X

Unnao: In a bizarre incident, a headmistress of a government school in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh was caught red-handed by another teacher of the same school.

Police officials said Sangeeta Singh, the headmistress of a primary school in Unnao district, was getting a facial done when she was supposed to be teaching students.

The beauty procedure was taking place in the area where food is cooked for students of the primary school in Dandamau village of Bighapur block and an assistant teacher, Anam Khan, learnt about it.

Khan filmed the video of herself catching her while in action. As soon as camera panned at the headmistress, she got shocked and could be seen getting up from the chair in a hurry. Meanwhile, Khan is being heard saying "very good.

What followed was deeply shocking. The headmistress chased Khan, hit her abd even bit her hand causing it to bleed. The assistant teacher shared the pictures of her hand with bite marks.

The block education officer has ordered an investigation against Singh. Bighapur police have registered a case after getting Khan's medical examination done.

