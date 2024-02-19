Updated September 18th, 2021 at 21:40 IST
UP reports 9 new Covid cases, zero deaths
Uttar Pradesh recorded nine fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 17,09,652 on Saturday, while the death toll stood at 22,887 with no new fatality, an official statement said.
One case each was reported from Allahabad, Agra, Jhansi, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Ghazipur, Kaushambi, Chitrakoot and Fatehpur, it said.
In the past 24 hours, seven patients recovered from the infection, taking the overall recoveries to 16,86,572, the statement said.
The number of active cases in the state stands at 193, it said.
In the past 24 hours, more than 1.82 lakh samples were tested, while over 7.61 crore tests for the detection of COVID-19 have been conducted in the state so far, the statement added.
Published September 18th, 2021 at 21:40 IST
