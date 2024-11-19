Published 22:08 IST, November 19th 2024
UP: Rs 20 Lakh Spent In Wedding Procession, Video Of Money Blowing in Air Goes Viral
Family members threw bundles of currency notes into the air from both the roof and a JCB machine.
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
UP: Rs 20 Lakh Spent In Wedding Procession, Video Of Money Blowing in Air Goes Viral | Image: X
