Bulandshahr: In a concerning incident, a principal of a government primary school in UP’s Bulandshahr allegedly sexually abused girl students and made them watch "indecent videos" on mobile phones.

The accused principal, identified as Pratap Singh, was arrested on Monday and sent to jail, said police.

According to the police complainant filed, Singh inappropriately touched the girl students of the school. The girls, all between nine to 12 years of age, stopped going to the school due to it, the complainant said.

They were also shown "dirty movies" on the phone and threatened that they talk about it at their home, he would fail them in the examination and debar them from the school, the complaint said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Rohit Mishra said that a case has been registered at Arnia Police Station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act. The accused was arrested and sent to jail, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

