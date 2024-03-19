UP: Section 144 Imposed in Lucknow Till May 17 | Full List Of Restrictions Here

Advertisement

New Delhi: In the wake of upcoming Lok Sabha elections and festivals, the Uttar Pradesh government has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, banning the assembly of five or more people. The restrictions will remain in force till May 17.

Section 144 in Lucknow: List of Restrictions

Assembly and gathering of five or more persons prohibited

Taking out or organising processions is prohibited

Bursting of firecrackers is prohibited.

Use of loudspeakers banned.

Music bands in a procession are prohibited.

Social gatherings without permission are prohibited.

Protests/hunger strikes are prohibited.

Elections in Lucknow

The Lok Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh for the year 2024 will be conducted in seven phases, spanning from April 19 to June 1. The voting in Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's Lucknow Lok Sabha seat is scheduled for the fifth phase on May 20. Uttar Pradesh, with 80 Lok Sabha seats, holds significant electoral importance. The election schedule, announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI), will commence from the sugarcane belt in the western region of the state and conclude in Purvanchal, often described as the rice bowl of U.P. Vote counting is set to take place on June 4.