Advertisement

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a class 10 student allegedly killed herself by shooting herself at her home in Shahjahapur district of UP. The deceased has been identified as Vinati Bharti (14).

SP Ashok Kumar Meena said a suicide note had been recovered from her room where Vinati Bharti held no one responsible for her extreme step.

Advertisement

The student shot herself with a country-made pistol on Tuesday night, he said.

The girl’s mother told police that her daughter was studying in her room when she heard a gunshot sound. By the time she reached there, the girl had died, the SP added.

Advertisement

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the case is being further investigated, he said.

Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details.

Advertisement

AASRA – We’re Here To Help

91-9820466726

Timings: 24*7

Languages: English, Hindi

Sanjeevani (Delhi)

011 24311918, 011 24318883

Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Advertisement

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi)

+918376804102

Timing: 24X7



