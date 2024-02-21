English
Updated February 21st, 2024 at 12:50 IST

UP SHOCKER: 14-year-old Girl Shoots Self Dead in Shahjahanpur

SP Ashok Kumar Meena said a suicide note had been recovered from her room where Vinati Bharti held no one responsible for her extreme step.

Digital Desk
Crime
14-year-old died by suicide in UP Shahjahanpur | Image:pexels
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a class 10 student allegedly killed herself by shooting herself at her home in Shahjahapur district of UP. The deceased has been identified as Vinati Bharti (14). 

The student shot herself with a country-made pistol on Tuesday night, he said.

The girl’s mother told police that her daughter was studying in her room when she heard a gunshot sound. By the time she reached there, the girl had died, the SP added. 

The body has been sent for post-mortem and the case is being further investigated, he said. 

Note: If you or someone you know is experiencing depression or going through a crisis, Republic TV urges you to reach out to suicide helpline numbers. Below are mental health helpline and suicide prevention contact details.  

AASRA – We’re Here To Help
91-9820466726
Timings: 24*7
Languages: English, Hindi

Sanjeevani (Delhi) 
011 24311918, 011 24318883
Mon-Fri (10am-5.30pm)

Fortis Stress Helpline (Delhi) 
+918376804102
Timing: 24X7

 

Published February 21st, 2024 at 12:50 IST

