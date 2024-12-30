UP Shocker: 17-Year-Old Kills Best Friend for Stealing Girlfriend's Video, Blackmailing Her

Meerut: A 17-year-old teenager from Meerut reportedly hammered his best friend to death after he allegedly stole his girlfriend's video and began blackmailing her. The teenager confessed to the police that his friend, Abhinav, had stolen some pictures and videos of his girlfriend to blackmail her.

Reports stated that Abhinav, a Class 11 student, went missing after leaving home for coaching classes on Saturday.

The accused and Abhinav were neighbors and attended coaching together to prepare for engineering exams. Abhinav would ride his scooter, while the accused, a 12th-grade student, would take the pillion seat.

After the two left for tuition on Saturday, Abhinav did not return until late in the evening. His worried parents filed an FIR after inquiring with the accused about his whereabouts.