UP Shocker: Man Rapes 6-Year-Old Neighbour, Strangles Her to Death in Muzaffarnagar | Image: X

Muzaffarnagar: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped and strangled to death by her neighbour in his room at a village in UP's Muzaffarnagar, according to police on Friday.

The incident occurred at a village under Mansoorpur police station on Thursday night.

Circle Officer (CO) Ramashish Yadav informed that a case was registered and the accused was arrested early Friday following an encounter.

The girl's family in their complaint alleged that Manveer (40) lured her to his room on the pretext of giving her a toffee and then raped her.

The victim's family later alleged in a complaint that when she cried he strangled her to death.

A search was launched to nab Manveer who was arrested following an encounter.

The officer added that the accused was injured in retaliatory firing by the police and was admitted to a hospital.

As per the police information the girl's family hails from Assam and works in a factory.